Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK), PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares are 19.50% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.16% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +263.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.81% down YTD and 127.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 53.21% and 54.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 20, 2016, Seaport Global Securities recommended the FTK stock is a Speculative Buy, while earlier, Seaport Global Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 08, 2018. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FTK stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.50. The forecasts give the Flotek Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $1.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an downside potential of -59.33% or -59.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,193,430 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 86,445. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,688,236 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Agadi Harshavardhan V, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $10300.0 at $2.06 per share on Aug 24. The Director had earlier bought another 317,792 FTK shares valued at $0.67 million on Aug 24. The shares were bought at $2.11 per share. Agadi Harshavardhan V (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $2.06 per share on Aug 21 for a total of $2060.0 while HOBBY PAUL W, (Director) bought 20,000 shares on Aug 21 for $38800.0 with each share fetching $1.94.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF), on the other hand, is trading around $9.17 with a market cap of $1.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$7.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PBF’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $65.5 million. This represented a 97.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.52 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.40 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.07 billion from $9.13 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$628.8 million, significantly lower than the -$27.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$749.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at PBF Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 2,074,393 shares. Insider sales totaled 39,461 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 23.32M shares after the latest sales, with 11.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.10% with a share float percentage of 74.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PBF Energy Inc. having a total of 402 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.23 million shares worth more than $125.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.63 million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.