Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR)

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares are -64.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.03% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -85.26% down YTD and -40.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.91% and 2.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TBLT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.71. The forecasts give the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.5% or 64.5%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.48, up 45.60% from -$1.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR), on the other hand, is trading around $64.64 with a market cap of $4.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $86.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SDGR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -50.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $31.18 million. This represented a -35.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $23.09 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.98 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $349.55 million from $349.87 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $173.65 million while total current assets were at $307.01 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$14.83 million, significantly lower than the -$4.62 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$16.16 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Schrodinger Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 148,433 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,811,249 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.41M shares after the latest sales, with 4,726.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.40% with a share float percentage of 23.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Schrodinger Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust with over 6.98 million shares worth more than $639.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust held 13.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the investment firm holding over 1.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.61 million and represent 3.19% of shares outstanding.