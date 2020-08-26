Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Vs. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): Updated Outlook

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares are 21.49% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.03% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +177.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.62% down YTD and -9.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.80% and 20.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 09, 2020, MKM Partners recommended the SWN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on August 13, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the SWN stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.34. The forecasts give the Southwestern Energy Company stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.5% or -47.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 100.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, down from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.22, down -22.00% from $0.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,994,771 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 577,679. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 655,223 and 222,163 in purchases and sales respectively.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.88 with a market cap of $995.08M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CPG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $26.26 million. This represented a 84.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $165.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $4.99 billion from $5.29 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $143.22 million while total current assets were at $312.77 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $285.64 million, significantly lower than the $705.98 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$14.36 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.69% with a share float percentage of 528.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 20.3 million shares worth more than $33.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 3.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.81 million and represent 2.99% of shares outstanding.