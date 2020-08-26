SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) And Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Among Headliners

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) shares are -15.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.03% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +100.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.52% down YTD and 58.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 28.65% and 34.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,089 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,548,686. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,089 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SEGRETO JAMES R, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $12410.0 at $1.24 per share on Nov 22. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 34,000 SGRP shares valued at $44285.0 on Nov 25. The shares were sold at $1.30 per share. SEGRETO JAMES R (Chief Financial Officer) sold 27,000 shares at $1.29 per share on Nov 21 for a total of $34790.0 while BELZER KORI, (Chief Operations Officer) sold 19,400 shares on Nov 21 for $24399.0 with each share fetching $1.26.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK), on the other hand, is trading around $6.13 with a market cap of $1.41B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CRK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $52.06 million. This represented a 71.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $179.53 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.24 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.53 billion from $4.64 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $266.09 million, significantly higher than the $173.03 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $32.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Comstock Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 511,492 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,029,383 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 209.59M shares after the latest sales, with -4.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.40% with a share float percentage of 61.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Resources Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 3.7 million shares worth more than $16.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 1.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stonehill Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.46 million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.