Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV), NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares are -82.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.83% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +234.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -85.28% down YTD and -32.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.72% and -8.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 07, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the CDEV stock is a Sector Underperform, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on April 29, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the CDEV stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.21. The forecasts give the Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.67% or -58.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 107.10% in the current quarter to -$0.21, down from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.3, down -45.80% from $0.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.26 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 27,781,298 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 414,256. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,132,835 and 167,387 in purchases and sales respectively.

Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, , a Director at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $26548.0 at $1.06 per share on Jun 04. The Director had earlier bought another 25,000 CDEV shares valued at $26548.0 on Jun 04. The shares were bought at $1.06 per share. Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, (Director) bought 3,534,233 shares at $0.98 per share on May 22 for a total of $3.46 million while REL US Centennial Holdings, LL, (Director) bought 3,534,233 shares on May 22 for $3.46 million with each share fetching $0.98.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV), on the other hand, is trading around $2.14 with a market cap of $213.51M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NewAge Inc. (NBEV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NBEV’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -34.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $47.4 million. This represented a 24.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $62.64 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $242.01 million from $229.23 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$23.6 million, significantly lower than the -$14.74 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$25.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at NewAge Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 795,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.68M shares after the latest sales, with -374.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.90% with a share float percentage of 88.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NewAge Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company.