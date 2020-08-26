Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) shares are -47.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.02% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.82% down YTD and -3.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.76% and 0.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 11, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the SENS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on August 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.48. The forecasts give the Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.0% or -20.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.36, down -88.30% from -$0.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 11,314,112 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,730,396. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,829,740 and 314,348 in purchases and sales respectively.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ), on the other hand, is trading around $0.91 with a market cap of $1.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRQ’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $62.12 million. This represented a 77.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $277.97 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.22 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $12.9 billion from $12.92 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$106.28 million, significantly lower than the $135.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$661.71 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 49.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.50% with a share float percentage of 939.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company.