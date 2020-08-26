Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB), Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares are 99.34% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 22.62% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +267.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.13% down YTD and 59.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.98% and -18.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 03, 2015, Raymond James recommended the TRIB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on October 23, 2015. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.06. The forecasts give the Trinity Biotech plc stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.8% or 58.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.12, up 3.10% from -$0 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.3 for the next year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), on the other hand, is trading around $11.29 with a market cap of $1.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SGMO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -98.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$37.9 million. This represented a 275.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $21.55 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.26 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $894.66 million from $584.28 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $197.41 million while total current assets were at $679.4 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $141.1 million, significantly higher than the -$84.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $134.41 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 275,907 shares. Insider sales totaled 65,554 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 30.41M shares after the latest sales, with 4.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.90% with a share float percentage of 116.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.35 million shares worth more than $92.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.91 million and represent 6.01% of shares outstanding.