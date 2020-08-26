Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares are -41.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.70% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +42.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.06% down YTD and -16.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.96% and -2.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 11, 2018, Dawson James recommended the ADIL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 30, 2018. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ADIL stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.42. The forecasts give the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.6% or 71.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.10% in the current quarter to -$0.18, up from the -$0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and -$0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.58 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 129,082 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 150,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Newman James W. Jr., a Director at the company, bought 14,644 shares worth $19669.0 at $1.34 per share on Mar 27. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 350,000 ADIL shares valued at $0.42 million on Aug 20. The shares were sold at $1.21 per share. Newman James W. Jr. (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $1.42 per share on Mar 27 for a total of $7100.0 while Stilley William B. III, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 12,652 shares on Mar 26 for $18598.0 with each share fetching $1.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), on the other hand, is trading around $109.20 with a market cap of $6.99B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $111.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OLLI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $98.38 million. This represented a 71.84% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $349.36 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.51 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.64 billion from $1.6 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $41.37 million, significantly higher than the $21.98 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $28.98 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 133,657 shares. Insider sales totaled 110,969 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.79M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 48.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. having a total of 386 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 6.21 million shares worth more than $606.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 9.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 6.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $596.91 million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.