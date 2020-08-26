Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO), Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares are -26.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.58% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +184.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.26% down YTD and -19.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.25% and -11.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 645,161 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL), on the other hand, is trading around $5.30 with a market cap of $692.71M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GEL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $383.69 million. This represented a 1.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $388.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.82 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.07 billion from $6.43 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $152.16 million, significantly lower than the $195.61 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $82.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Genesis Energy L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 379,757 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,684 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.39M shares after the latest sales, with 2.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.60% with a share float percentage of 105.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genesis Energy L.P. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 19.71 million shares worth more than $142.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 16.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.82 million and represent 10.83% of shares outstanding.