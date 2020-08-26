Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Gevo Inc. (GEVO), Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares are -35.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.47% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +221.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.14% down YTD and 25.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 165.47% and 166.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2018, H.C. Wainwright recommended the GEVO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on September 07, 2018. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the GEVO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.48. The forecasts give the Gevo Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.05. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.4% or 27.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -56.00% in the current quarter to -$0.11, up from the -$0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.29, down -74.50% from -$2.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,740,037 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 253,432. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,591,729 and 205,591 in purchases and sales respectively.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), on the other hand, is trading around $2.24 with a market cap of $449.72M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Athersys Inc. (ATHX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATHX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$18.34 million. This represented a 21929.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $84000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $86.44 million from $39.07 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$24.85 million, significantly lower than the -$16.96 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$25.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Athersys Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 9,038,525 shares. Insider sales totaled 427,336 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.26M shares after the latest sales, with 2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.80% with a share float percentage of 178.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athersys Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.03 million shares worth more than $35.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 11.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.95 million and represent 6.05% of shares outstanding.