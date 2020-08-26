Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX), Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares are -0.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.80% or -$0.3 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +209.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.73% down YTD and 94.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 95.72% and 95.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 27, 2017, Dawson James recommended the CGIX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 07, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CGIX stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.95. The forecasts give the Cancer Genetics Inc. stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $90.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.39% or 93.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$4.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR), on the other hand, is trading around $7.02 with a market cap of $1.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sabre Corporation (SABR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SABR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -13.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $117.11 million. This represented a -41.03% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $83.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.61 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.13 billion from $5.71 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$395.04 million, significantly lower than the $257.66 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$434.37 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Sabre Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 3,055,443 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,758 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.43M shares after the latest sales, with -187.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.70% with a share float percentage of 272.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabre Corporation having a total of 522 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.88 million shares worth more than $208.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.16 million and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.