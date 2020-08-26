Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) shares are 33.01% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.72% or -$0.5 lower in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 42.06%.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.61. The forecasts give the Rocket Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -58.94% or -58.94%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,058,787 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 100,000,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,058,787 and 100,000,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), on the other hand, is trading around $10.17 with a market cap of $2.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GGAL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $377.02 million. This represented a 35.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $580.18 million.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 53.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.10% with a share float percentage of 74.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.3 million shares worth more than $32.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the investment firm holding over 0.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.63 million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.