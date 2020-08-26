Summarizing The Case For Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are 316.13% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.09% or -$0.33 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +519.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.91% down YTD and 360.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.34% and 9.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the BLNK stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.50. The forecasts give the Blink Charging Co. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 3.25% or -54.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.00% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.38, up 217.10% from -$0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 133,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 100,287 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEVINE JACK, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $55400.0 at $2.77 per share on Jun 23. The Director had earlier bought another 5,287 BLNK shares valued at $14380.0 on Jun 25. The shares were bought at $2.72 per share.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.49 with a market cap of $30.96M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AEZS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.51 million. This represented a -2116.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $68000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.15 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $17.67 million from $19.64 million over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.85 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.40% with a share float percentage of 21.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeterna Zentaris Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company.