Summarizing The Case For Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are -48.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.58% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.62% down YTD and -46.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.48% and 10.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 08, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the EVFM stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Initiated the stock as a Equal-Weight on August 20, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the EVFM stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.20. The forecasts give the Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.22% or -6.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -145.90% in the current quarter to -$0.43, down from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.47 and -$0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,988,685 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 782,797. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 885,893 and 301,283 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hall William Walmsley, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $14250.0 at $2.85 per share on Jun 15. The Director had earlier bought another 5,250 EVFM shares valued at $15698.0 on Jun 17. The shares were bought at $2.99 per share. File Justin J. (Chief Financial Officer) bought 8,500 shares at $3.14 per share on Jun 12 for a total of $26690.0 while Kamdar Kim P., (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Jun 12 for $14700.0 with each share fetching $2.94.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.62 with a market cap of $89.86M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NBRV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.94 million. This represented a -2967.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.49 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $65.05 million from $41.0 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.17 million while total current assets were at $62.41 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$45.37 million, significantly lower than the -$41.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$45.46 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Nabriva Therapeutics plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 199,750 shares. Insider sales totaled 48,552 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.77M shares after the latest sales, with 11.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.40% with a share float percentage of 142.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nabriva Therapeutics plc having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.29 million shares worth more than $9.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the investment firm holding over 5.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.68 million and represent 3.79% of shares outstanding.