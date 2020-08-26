Summarizing The Case For Mesoblast Limited (MESO), Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares are 139.62% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.56% or -$1.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +466.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.01% down YTD and 35.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.66% and 41.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 28, 2020, H.C. Wainwright recommended the MESO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 14, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the MESO stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.25. The forecasts give the Mesoblast Limited stock a price target range of $26.41 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.53. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.13% or -134.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.60% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.64, up 179.90% from -$0.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.3 for the next year.

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.33 with a market cap of $199.02M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HTBX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$4.84 million. This represented a 916.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.59 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Name, the total assets figure advanced to $58.15 million from $37.82 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $26.31 million while total current assets were at $47.6 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$10.07 million, significantly lower than the -$8.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$10.29 million.

Insider activity

Major holders

Insiders own 6.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.00% with a share float percentage of 75.53M.