The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares are -26.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.20% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +93.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.68% down YTD and -22.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.29% and -13.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 13, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the IMGN stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on December 17, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the IMGN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.77. The forecasts give the ImmunoGen Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.58% or 5.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.60% in the current quarter to -$0.18, down from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.69, down -23.60% from -$0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 40,048 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 135,902. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 16,464 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ryll Thomas, a SVP, Technical Operations at the company, sold 16,790 shares worth $83782.0 at $4.99 per share on Feb 24. The V.P.-Fin., Prin. Acctg. Off. had earlier sold another 5,448 IMGN shares valued at $18687.0 on Apr 02. The shares were sold at $3.43 per share. Berkenblit Anna (SVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 25,803 shares at $4.99 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $0.13 million while Enyedy Mark J, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 55,222 shares on Feb 24 for $0.28 million with each share fetching $4.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), on the other hand, is trading around $4.13 with a market cap of $762.44M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BCRX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $41.38 million. This represented a -1341.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.87 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.24 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.34 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $214.71 million from $136.59 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $15.94 million while total current assets were at $203.84 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$54.32 million, significantly lower than the -$51.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$54.51 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 75,534 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.69M shares after the latest sales, with 4.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.10% with a share float percentage of 161.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 15.58 million shares worth more than $74.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.89 million and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.