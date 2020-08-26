The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are 306.65% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.13% or $0.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +407.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.45% down YTD and 196.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.63% and 53.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 09, 2020, Barclays recommended the PLUG stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Odeon had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 18, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the PLUG stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.06. The forecasts give the Plug Power Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 8.21% or -35.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 70.00% in the current quarter to -$0.07, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.29, up 34.70% from -$0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 97 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 7,649,388 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,704,316. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,374,921 and 5,414,242 in purchases and sales respectively.

MIDDLETON PAUL B, a CFO & Senior VP at the company, sold 550,000 shares worth $6.6 million at $12.00 per share on Aug 10. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 216,666 PLUG shares valued at $2.98 million on Aug 19. The shares were sold at $13.76 per share. Shrestha Sanjay K (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 20,000 shares at $10.15 per share on Aug 06 for a total of $0.2 million while MCNAMEE GEORGE C, (Director) sold 65,000 shares on Aug 06 for $0.67 million with each share fetching $10.30.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR), on the other hand, is trading around $6.85 with a market cap of $10.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $34.33 billion from $40.37 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.1 billion while total current assets were at $8.86 billion. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$140.38 million.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with over 1.31 million shares worth more than $7.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership held 4.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AMS Capital Ltda, with the investment firm holding over 1.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.03 million and represent 4.26% of shares outstanding.