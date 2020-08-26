The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Is Down -9.82% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is -9.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $25.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMB stock was last observed hovering at around $21.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.24% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -1.86% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.39, the stock is 1.93% and 7.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.4 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 7.46% off its SMA200. WMB registered -6.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.29%.

The stock witnessed a 13.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.49%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has around 4812 employees, a market worth around $25.95B and $7.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 182.82 and Fwd P/E is 19.10. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.34% and -15.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 543.10% this year.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 1.52%.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilson Terrance Lane, the company’s SVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Wilson Terrance Lane bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $13.95 per share for a total of $15345.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80140.0 shares.

The Williams Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $13.60 per share for $54400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22802.0 shares of the WMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $14.73 for $95750.0. The insider now directly holds 18,802 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is -36.52% lower over the past 12 months. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is -0.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.