These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is -23.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $9.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLF stock was last observed hovering at around $6.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -42.44% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is 8.50% and 11.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.48 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 5.76% off its SMA200. CLF registered -19.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.26.

The stock witnessed a 8.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.83%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has around 2372 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $2.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.34 and Fwd P/E is 12.69. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.73% and -28.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $1.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 144.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 192.80% in year-over-year returns.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Top Institutional Holders

404 institutions hold shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), with 6.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.56% while institutional investors hold 62.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 399.10M, and float is at 392.97M with Short Float at 24.67%. Institutions hold 61.95% of the Float.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARLAN M ANN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARLAN M ANN bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $4.42 per share for a total of $22100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27090.0 shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Fisher Robert P Jr (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $4.00 per share for $40000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Koci Keith (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $4.09 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 124,649 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -29.74% down over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is 9.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.49% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 106.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.36.