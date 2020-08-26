Things appear to be looking up for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is 47.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is -10.83% and -20.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.82 million and changing 5.00% at the moment leaves the stock 40.39% off its SMA200. IDEX registered -22.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 207.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.29% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.6M.

The stock witnessed a 0.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 195.08%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.90% over the week and 11.56% over the month.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $340.30M and $8.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 356.52% and -68.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-153.60%).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.10% this year.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Top Institutional Holders

73 institutions hold shares in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), with 57.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.17% while institutional investors hold 7.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.30M, and float is at 203.68M with Short Float at 10.81%. Institutions hold 5.96% of the Float.