This Could Be A Brutal Week For Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI), Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares are 73.75% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.93% or -$0.35 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +81.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.30% down YTD and 64.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.04% and 15.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL), on the other hand, is trading around $29.66 with a market cap of $3.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Foot Locker Inc. (FL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $376.0 million. This represented a 68.03% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.18 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.52 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Oct 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.8 billion from $6.59 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$116.0 million, significantly lower than the $318.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$168.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Foot Locker Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 55 times and accounting for 540,890 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 55.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.34M shares after the latest sales, with 32.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.00% with a share float percentage of 96.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Foot Locker Inc. having a total of 579 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.55 million shares worth more than $278.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $265.05 million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.