This Could Be A Brutal Week For iBio Inc. (IBIO), Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) shares are 823.69% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.07% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +995.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -69.13% down YTD and 41.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.20% and -50.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the IBIO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.30. The forecasts give the iBio Inc. stock a price target range of $3.10 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.81% or 25.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 246,368 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,624,392. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 124,392 and 1,624,392 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eastern Capital LTD, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 7,264,864 shares worth $28.43 million at $3.91 per share on Aug 10. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 15,864,436 IBIO shares valued at $46.33 million on Aug 11. The shares were sold at $2.92 per share. Eastern Capital LTD (10% Owner) sold 1,355,604 shares at $3.83 per share on Aug 07 for a total of $5.19 million while Eastern Capital LTD, (10% Owner) sold 2,768,137 shares on Aug 06 for $11.57 million with each share fetching $4.18.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), on the other hand, is trading around $33.89 with a market cap of $2.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$7.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CAR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $664.0 million. This represented a 12.63% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $760.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$6.91 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.81 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.69 billion from $23.55 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $350.0 million, significantly lower than the $965.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $286.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Avis Budget Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 864,461 shares. Insider sales totaled 46,918 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.49M shares after the latest sales, with 78.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.40% with a share float percentage of 68.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avis Budget Group Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Srs Investment Management, Llc with over 16.69 million shares worth more than $382.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Srs Investment Management, Llc held 23.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $150.37 million and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.