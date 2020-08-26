This Could Be A Brutal Week For Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares are 1882.88% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.57% or -$0.41 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2,201.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.26% down YTD and 164.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.88% and -37.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 13, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the VXRT stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.95. The forecasts give the Vaxart Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.41% or 59.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.35, down -24.90% from -$0.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 28,047,893 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,622,053. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 20,928,269 and 28,412,053 in purchases and sales respectively.

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, a Director at the company, sold 18,226,667 shares worth $189.19 million at $10.38 per share on Jun 26. The Director had earlier sold another 9,385,386 VXRT shares valued at $77.8 million on Jun 29. The shares were sold at $8.29 per share. ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC (Director) sold 400,000 shares at $2.77 per share on Jun 03 for a total of $1.11 million while ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, (Director) sold 800,000 shares on Jun 02 for $2.2 million with each share fetching $2.75.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS), on the other hand, is trading around $34.07 with a market cap of $20.65B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pinterest Inc. (PINS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PINS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -34.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $269.01 million. This represented a 1.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $272.49 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.62 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.25 billion from $2.29 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $839.47 million while total current assets were at $1.96 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $20.77 million, significantly higher than the -$16.38 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.44 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 129 times at Pinterest Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 64 times and accounting for 23,804,684 shares. Insider sales totaled 23,038,781 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 65 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 186.17k shares after the latest sales, with -100.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.00% with a share float percentage of 459.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest Inc. having a total of 469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.13 million shares worth more than $712.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Flossbach von Storch AG, with the investment firm holding over 18.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $418.51 million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.