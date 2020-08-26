This Indicator Is Supporting Infosys Limited (INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is 24.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.76 and a high of $13.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.71% off the consensus price target high of $15.38 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are -14.48% lower than the price target low of $11.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.81, the stock is 0.39% and 12.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.92 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 27.28% off its SMA200. INFY registered 15.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.39% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.46M.

The stock witnessed a 1.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.01%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 239233 employees, a market worth around $55.03B and $12.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.99 and Fwd P/E is 20.93. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.50% and -1.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $3.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

564 institutions hold shares in Infosys Limited (INFY), with institutional investors hold 17.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.24B, and float is at 4.20B with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 17.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nordea Investment Management Ab with over 60.4 million shares valued at $583.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.62% of the INFY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 47.05 million shares valued at $454.46 million to account for 12.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 46.35 million shares representing 12.75% and valued at over $447.79 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 8.13% of the shares totaling 29.57 million with a market value of $285.65 million.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 21.87% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 3.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.