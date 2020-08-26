Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares are 206.52% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.20% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +227.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.57% down YTD and 86.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.47% and 63.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Jefferies recommended the ICLK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 27, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ICLK stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.93. The forecasts give the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.08% or 1.3%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, up 25.90% from -$0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.23 for the next year.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), on the other hand, is trading around $1.50 with a market cap of $259.83M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MNLO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $178.87 million. This represented a -1430.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $11.69 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.21 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $130.84 million from $160.53 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.04 million while total current assets were at $119.29 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$88.07 million, significantly lower than the -$29.36 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$88.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Menlo Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 6,086,554 shares. Insider sales totaled 41,506 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.74M shares after the latest sales, with 367.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.40% with a share float percentage of 138.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Menlo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 22.88 million shares worth more than $39.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 13.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.21 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.