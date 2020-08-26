TOL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Now

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is 16.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.28 and a high of $49.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $45.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.9% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -70.56% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.05, the stock is 14.30% and 27.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.55 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 32.16% off its SMA200. TOL registered 29.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.84% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.95M.

The stock witnessed a 19.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.55%, and is 7.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $5.58B and $7.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.53 and Fwd P/E is 12.88. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 246.76% and -6.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $1.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.60% in year-over-year returns.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

514 institutions hold shares in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), with 11.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.34% while institutional investors hold 105.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.21M, and float is at 113.82M with Short Float at 6.44%. Institutions hold 95.43% of the Float.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yearley Douglas C. Jr., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $44.00 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $42.00 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Yearley Douglas C. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 300,457 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 42.15% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 23.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.