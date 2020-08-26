Top attractive stock of the week – iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -7.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $19.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $147.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.95% off the consensus price target high of $216.84 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 79.83% higher than the price target low of $97.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.63, the stock is -6.14% and -11.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.02 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -4.56% off its SMA200. IQ registered 8.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.22% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.51M.

The stock witnessed a -5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.23%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 8889 employees, a market worth around $14.32B and $4.33B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.29% and -28.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

369 institutions hold shares in iQIYI Inc. (IQ), with 18.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.48% while institutional investors hold 60.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 735.93M, and float is at 210.41M with Short Float at 14.18%. Institutions hold 58.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 46.69 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.07% of the IQ Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 19.41 million shares valued at $450.02 million to account for 0.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 17.66 million shares representing 0.78% and valued at over $409.65 million, while Schroder Investment Management Group holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 11.06 million with a market value of $256.57 million.