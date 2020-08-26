United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) And Service Properties Trust (SVC) Among Headliners

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are -60.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.03% or -$1.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +97.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.11% down YTD and 14.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.65% and 8.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 12, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the UAL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Seaport Global Securities had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 17, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the UAL stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.53. The forecasts give the United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.3% or -40.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.20% in the current quarter to -$7.36, down from the $4.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$22.9, down -61.40% from $12.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$7.43 and -$1.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 222,215 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 121,352. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,372 and 27,352 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHAPIRO EDWARD, a Director at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $0.84 million at $33.52 per share on Jul 24. The Director had earlier sold another 157,707 UAL shares valued at $5.25 million on Jul 28. The shares were sold at $33.26 per share. Corvi Carolyn (Director) sold 1,013 shares at $93.06 per share on Nov 27 for a total of $94270.0 while Corvi Carolyn, (Director) sold 1,016 shares on Oct 28 for $93299.0 with each share fetching $91.83.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), on the other hand, is trading around $8.40 with a market cap of $1.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.7% return.

Let us briefly look at the Service Properties Trust (SVC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SVC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15000.0. This represented a 99.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $214.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $48.8 million, significantly lower than the $239.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.15 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Service Properties Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 51,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of SVC shares after the latest sales, with Silvercorp Metals Inc. net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.10% with a share float percentage of 162.44M.