Unsafe At Current Price? – Ocugen Inc. (OCGN), Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB)

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are -11.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.37% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +171.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.90% down YTD and 42.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.95% and -26.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the OCGN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.46. The forecasts give the Ocugen Inc. stock a price target range of $0.70 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.29% or 34.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -533.30% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$4.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Musunuri Shankar, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 143,000 shares worth $50050.0 at $0.35 per share on Dec 12. The Director had earlier bought another 75,000 OCGN shares valued at $23498.0 on May 28. The shares were bought at $0.31 per share. Musunuri Shankar (Chief Executive Officer) bought 263,000 shares at $0.41 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $0.11 million while Zhang Junge, (Director) bought 220,000 shares on Dec 04 for $96800.0 with each share fetching $0.44.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB), on the other hand, is trading around $0.81 with a market cap of $164.72M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MTNB’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$5.77 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $79.09 million from $84.11 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $53.05 million while total current assets were at $69.21 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$7.83 million, significantly lower than the -$5.12 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$7.84 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 5,815,472 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,278,078 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.01M shares after the latest sales, with 51.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.60% with a share float percentage of 181.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boxer Capital, LLC with over 11.48 million shares worth more than $8.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Boxer Capital, LLC held 5.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 11.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.72 million and represent 5.67% of shares outstanding.