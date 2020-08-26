Unsafe At Current Price? – Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM), QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) shares are -61.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.37% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -74.71% down YTD and -22.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.92% and -23.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ZOM stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.13. The forecasts give the Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock a price target range of $0.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.0% or 74.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 625,000 ZOM shares valued at $100000.0 on Jul 07. The shares were bought at $0.16 per share.

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), on the other hand, is trading around $1.35 with a market cap of $356.91M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QEP’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.6 million. This represented a 97.84% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $120.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.76 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow, the total assets figure advanced to $5.52 billion from $5.9 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $224.4 million, significantly higher than the $195.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company's free cash flow for the quarter was -$21.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at QEP Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 2,089,449 shares. Insider sales totaled 132,629 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.40% with a share float percentage of 219.67M.