Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) is -31.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The UONEK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is -14.28% and -29.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing 25.00% at the moment leaves the stock -17.28% off its SMA200. UONEK registered -27.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $853.71k.

The stock witnessed a -14.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.80%, and is -10.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.35% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) has around 999 employees, a market worth around $83.47M and $387.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.32% and -80.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban One Inc. (UONEK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.30% this year.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Urban One Inc. (UONEK), with 134.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 37.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.81M, and float is at 19.10M with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 37.45% of the Float.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Urban One Inc. (UONEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 5 times.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading -36.29% down over the past 12 months.