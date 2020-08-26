Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) on Track to Reach $1.85 in a Year

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) is -43.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $12.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $1.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.62% off the consensus price target high of $1.85 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.62% higher than the price target low of $1.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is 22.25% and 20.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 267.27 million and changing 33.96% at the moment leaves the stock -22.51% off its SMA200. VIVE registered -93.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.78% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $353.73k.

The stock witnessed a 22.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.85%, and is 22.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.83% over the week and 10.65% over the month.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $11.35M and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.19% and -94.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.40%).

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viveve Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -70.80% in year-over-year returns.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE), with 20.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 7.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.73M, and float is at 15.73M with Short Float at 3.77%. Institutions hold 7.46% of the Float.

Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.