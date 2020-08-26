Volatility Returns To Fastly Inc. (FSLY), Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR)

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares are 350.32% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.33% or $6.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +750.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.27% down YTD and 129.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.30% and 12.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 19, 2020, FBN Securities recommended the FSLY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on August 24, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the FSLY stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $90.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $92.89. The forecasts give the Fastly Inc. stock a price target range of $107.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $58.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 15.53% or -55.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 300.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.03, up 48.30% from -$0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 66 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,464,881 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,594,913. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 119,528 and 325,312 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bergman Artur, a Chief Architect, Exec. Chair at the company, sold 67,733 shares worth $5.36 million at $79.12 per share on Aug 19. The CEO had earlier sold another 10,000 FSLY shares valued at $0.86 million on Aug 21. The shares were sold at $86.41 per share. Lares Adriel G (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,354 shares at $79.12 per share on Aug 19 for a total of $0.66 million while Bixby Joshua, (CEO) sold 46,030 shares on Aug 18 for $3.57 million with each share fetching $77.59.

Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR), on the other hand, is trading around $27.86 with a market cap of $3.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.38 and spell out a less modest performance – a -36.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VSLR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -49.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $73.5 million. This represented a 30.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $106.39 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.11 billion from $2.86 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$150.76 million, significantly lower than the -$141.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$153.69 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Vivint Solar Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 245,101 shares. Insider sales totaled 280,031 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.67M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.40% with a share float percentage of 120.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivint Solar Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 69.62 million shares worth more than $689.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackstone Group Inc. held 55.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 17.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.79 million and represent 13.91% of shares outstanding.