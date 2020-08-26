Volatility Returns To Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares are -64.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.74% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +166.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.49% down YTD and -10.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.31% and -10.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 24, 2020, Citigroup recommended the OII stock is a Buy, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on August 07, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the OII stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.46. The forecasts give the Oceaneering International Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.4% or -78.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.53, down -11.80% from -$0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.34 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 519,669 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 55,823. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 21,204 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARRETT STEPHEN P, a Sr. V.P., Asset Integrity at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $23360.0 at $2.34 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 30,000 OII shares valued at $91500.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $3.05 per share. SILVA ERIC A (Sr. VP, Operations Support) bought 21,500 shares at $2.35 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $50506.0 while Lawrence David K, (Sr. V.P., Gen.Counsel and Sec.) bought 8,000 shares on Mar 13 for $26392.0 with each share fetching $3.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS), on the other hand, is trading around $19.74 with a market cap of $1.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.42 and spell out a less modest performance – a -1.65% return.

Let us briefly look at the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SEAS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $59.26 million. This represented a -228.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.68 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.64 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow, the total assets figure advanced to $2.58 billion from $2.44 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$68.33 million, significantly lower than the $167.39 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company's free cash flow for the quarter was -$122.03 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 85 times at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 738,875 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,176,570 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 49.73M.