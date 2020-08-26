Volatility Returns To Transocean Ltd. (RIG), Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares are -81.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.73% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +69.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -82.28% down YTD and -7.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.46% and -41.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 08, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the RIG stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Resumed the stock as a In-line on August 06, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the RIG stock is a “Hold. 7 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.29. The forecasts give the Transocean Ltd. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.2% or -1190.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.19, up from the -$0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.88, up 0.60% from -$1.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.45 and -$0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 915,886 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 333,551. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MULLER EDWARD R, a Director at the company, bought 6,000 shares worth $10289.0 at $1.71 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 RIG shares valued at $7250.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $1.45 per share. CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $2.83 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $14150.0 while DEATON CHAD C, (Director) bought 35,000 shares on Feb 26 for $0.12 million with each share fetching $3.55.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), on the other hand, is trading around $3.00 with a market cap of $254.91M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.92 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ABUS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$13.03 million. This represented a 960.3% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.51 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.25 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $97.63 million from $102.61 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $36.49 million while total current assets were at $85.54 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$24.25 million, significantly higher than the -$34.19 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$24.32 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24.4M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.90% with a share float percentage of 60.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbutus Biopharma Corporation having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 6.87 million shares worth more than $12.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 8.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.88 million and represent 5.35% of shares outstanding.