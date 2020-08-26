Well positioned to deliver growth? – Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC), SunOpta Inc. (STKL)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) shares are 191.48% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.78% or $0.5 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +365.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.46% down YTD and 101.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.69% and 43.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 22, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the LINC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Colliers Securities had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 23, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the LINC stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.08. The forecasts give the Lincoln Educational Services Corporation stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 1.62% or -25.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 114.30% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.14, up 3.10% from $0.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 642,248 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 18,224. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 124,138 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHAW SCOTT M, a CEO at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $5200.0 at $2.60 per share on Apr 15. The CEO had earlier bought another 2,000 LINC shares valued at $5599.0 on May 15. The shares were bought at $2.80 per share. SHAW SCOTT M (CEO) bought 2,000 shares at $2.10 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $4204.0 while SHAW SCOTT M, (CEO) bought 2,000 shares on Feb 18 for $4986.0 with each share fetching $2.49.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL), on the other hand, is trading around $6.67 with a market cap of $625.18M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SunOpta Inc. (STKL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STKL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $30.82 million. This represented a 90.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $310.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $909.42 million from $894.42 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $37.41 million, significantly higher than the -$30.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $21.36 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at SunOpta Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 1,696,230 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,655,450 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.85M shares after the latest sales, with -32.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.50% with a share float percentage of 85.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunOpta Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company.