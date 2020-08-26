Well positioned to deliver growth? – Macy’s Inc. (M), The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) shares are -61.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.61% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +50.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -64.62% down YTD and -10.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.31% and 5.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 22, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the M stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on July 22, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.60 to suggest that the M stock is a “Hold. 6 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.38. The forecasts give the Macy’s Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.0% or -119.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$1.77, down from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.37, down -30.00% from $2.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.18 and -$0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 258,815 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 120,802. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Harper John T., a Chief Operations Officer at the company, sold 6,123 shares worth $33510.0 at $5.47 per share on Mar 23. The SVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk had earlier sold another 202 M shares valued at $1252.0 on Apr 07. The shares were sold at $6.20 per share. Williams Felicia (SVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk) sold 422 shares at $4.92 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $2075.0 while Williams Felicia, (EVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk) sold 6,556 shares on Mar 02 for $83417.0 with each share fetching $12.72.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER), on the other hand, is trading around $1.41 with a market cap of $98.66M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.6% return.

Let us briefly look at the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WTER’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -27.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $9.05 million. This represented a 36.35% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.22 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Name, the total assets figure advanced to $16.27 million from $15.61 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.41 million, significantly higher than the -$2.75 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.47 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at The Alkaline Water Company Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 25,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.10% with a share float percentage of 41.26M.