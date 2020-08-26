What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Antero Resources Corporation (AR), Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) shares are 30.18% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.37% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +481.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.04% down YTD and 6.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.49% and 32.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 31, 2020, Stifel recommended the AR stock is a Hold, while earlier, MKM Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on July 15, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $3.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.73. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 0.54.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -131.20% in the current quarter to -$0.11, up from the -$0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.36, down -11.10% from -$0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,566,531 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 171,444. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 654,587 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The insider had earlier sold another 138,098 AR shares valued at $0.38 million on Dec 30. The shares were sold at $2.77 per share.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL), on the other hand, is trading around $15.89 with a market cap of $13.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.12 and spell out a less modest performance – a -5.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$7.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CCL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -14.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.02 billion. This represented a -308.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $740.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$6.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Aug 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $49.82 billion from $46.94 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.8 billion, significantly lower than the $3.17 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.47 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Carnival Corporation & Plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 49 times and accounting for 2,962,772 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 49.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 117.02M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.20% with a share float percentage of 606.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & Plc having a total of 1,043 institutions that hold shares in the company.