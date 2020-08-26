What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Li Auto Inc. (LI), Niu Technologies (NIU)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares are 10.75% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.67% or $1.14 higher in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.22%.

Analyst Recommendations

7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the LI stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.00. The forecasts give the Li Auto Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.14% or -82.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.48 for the next year.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU), on the other hand, is trading around $21.87 with a market cap of $1.60B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Niu Technologies (NIU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NIU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $13.43 million. This represented a 85.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $91.28 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $238.9 million from $197.35 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $90.59 million while total current assets were at $203.17 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Niu Technologies having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 3.54 million shares worth more than $56.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 5.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 2.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.62 million and represent 4.19% of shares outstanding.