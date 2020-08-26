Why has Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) gained 0.31% in last trading?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is -36.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.82 and a high of $15.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBAN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.58, the stock is 0.72% and 2.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.66 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -13.90% off its SMA200. HBAN registered -24.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.52.

The stock witnessed a 3.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.63%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has around 15703 employees, a market worth around $9.84B and $3.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.31 and Fwd P/E is 9.99. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.47% and -38.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Top Institutional Holders

970 institutions hold shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), with 10.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 78.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 77.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 118.43 million shares valued at $1.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the HBAN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 85.8 million shares valued at $775.2 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 54.48 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $492.24 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 51.73 million with a market value of $467.34 million.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heller Paul G, the company’s Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off. SEC filings show that Heller Paul G sold 46,726 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $9.10 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Thompson Mark E (Senior EVP of Principal Sub.) sold a total of 11,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $8.68 per share for $99508.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the HBAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, STEINOUR STEPHEN D (President, CEO & Chairman) acquired 18,750 shares at an average price of $13.02 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 5,294,740 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -2.91% down over the past 12 months. LCNB Corp. (LCNB) is -16.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.62% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.