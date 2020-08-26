Why Shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Are Going Crazy

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is 55.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.42% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 8.65% higher than the price target low of $6.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.23, the stock is -7.81% and 0.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.13 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 32.24% off its SMA200. BTG registered 76.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.85%.

The stock witnessed a -8.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.64%, and is -7.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.94 and Fwd P/E is 29.67. Distance from 52-week low is 188.43% and -17.48% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.50% this year.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.05B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 0.84%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 227.11% up over the past 12 months.