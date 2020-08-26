Why Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Are Going Crazy

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is -29.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $15.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $12.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.88% off the consensus price target high of $14.03 offered by 45 analysts, but current levels are 3.7% higher than the price target low of $11.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.68, the stock is 8.92% and 10.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.61 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -6.57% off its SMA200. IBN registered -5.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

The stock witnessed a 8.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.50%, and is 4.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has around 97354 employees, a market worth around $35.58B and $11.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.04 and Fwd P/E is 15.34. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.69% and -30.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a “Buy”. 45 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 41 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.80% year-over-year.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Top Institutional Holders

511 institutions hold shares in ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), with 259.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 19.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.23B, and float is at 3.22B with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 19.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harding Loevner LLC with over 50.74 million shares valued at $471.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.57% of the IBN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 48.89 million shares valued at $454.21 million to account for 1.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 42.47 million shares representing 1.31% and valued at over $394.56 million, while Capital International Investors holds 0.88% of the shares totaling 28.37 million with a market value of $263.57 million.