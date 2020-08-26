Why Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Are Going Crazy

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is 37.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.05 and a high of $84.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $78.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.05% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -339.78% lower than the price target low of $18.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.04, the stock is 0.94% and 16.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.1 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 38.87% off its SMA200. TSM registered 93.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.25M.

The stock witnessed a -3.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.70%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 48602 employees, a market worth around $374.21B and $41.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.82 and Fwd P/E is 26.55. Profit margin for the company is 36.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.98% and -4.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $11.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.50% in year-over-year returns.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Top Institutional Holders

1,283 institutions hold shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), with institutional investors hold 19.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.19B, and float is at 4.86B with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 19.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 73.42 million shares valued at $4.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.42% of the TSM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 44.15 million shares valued at $2.51 billion to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sanders Capital, Llc which holds 41.05 million shares representing 0.79% and valued at over $2.33 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 40.57 million with a market value of $2.3 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 208.25% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 16.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.