Why should you buy stock in Gold Fields Limited (GFI)?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is 87.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.79 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $12.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.37% off the consensus price target high of $16.33 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -80.29% lower than the price target low of $6.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.35, the stock is -3.77% and 11.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.85 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 62.28% off its SMA200. GFI registered 101.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.15% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.14M.

The stock witnessed a -8.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.11%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5655 employees, a market worth around $11.02B and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.88 and Fwd P/E is 10.87. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 225.86% and -14.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.10% this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

274 institutions hold shares in Gold Fields Limited (GFI), with institutional investors hold 52.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 873.85M, and float is at 828.74M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 52.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 85.09 million shares valued at $799.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.63% of the GFI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 30.51 million shares valued at $286.75 million to account for 3.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.05 million shares representing 2.84% and valued at over $235.44 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 19.75 million with a market value of $185.67 million.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -9.00% down over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is 26.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.