Why Urban One Inc. (UONE) is the topic of conversation today

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) is 122.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $54.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The UONE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.49, the stock is -57.08% and -69.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.59 million and changing 8.19% at the moment leaves the stock -11.07% off its SMA200. UONE registered 124.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.4283 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.3702.

The stock witnessed a -67.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 259.20%, and is -38.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.37% over the week and 13.31% over the month.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) has around 999 employees, a market worth around $7.10M and $433.36M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 373.33% and -91.71% from its 52-week high.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban One Inc. (UONE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020..

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Urban One Inc. (UONE), with 18.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.83% while institutional investors hold 13.79% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 8.02% of the Float.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Urban One Inc. (UONE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCNEILL BRIAN W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCNEILL BRIAN W sold 94,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $3.19 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Urban One Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that MCNEILL BRIAN W (Director) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $2.80 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the UONE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, HUGHES CATHERINE L (Chairperson and Secretary) disposed off 269,882 shares at an average price of $3.22 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 6,444,662 shares of Urban One Inc. (UONE).

Urban One Inc. (UONE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading -36.29% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -145.5% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.23.