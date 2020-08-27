A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) shares are 38.61% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.53% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +141.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.68% down YTD and 32.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.02% and -9.29% over the month.

On February 25, 2020, CIBC recommended the EGO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the EGO stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.13. The forecasts give the Eldorado Gold Corporation stock a price target range of $17.17 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.18% or -1.18%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, down -7.80% from $0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), on the other hand, is trading around $14.12 with a market cap of $2.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.10 and spell out a less modest performance – a -7.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $Consumer Cyclical per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

MUR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -27.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$5.17 million. This represented a 102.44% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $211.54 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Name, the total assets figure advanced to $10.75 billion from $11.21 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $369.38 million, significantly lower than the $655.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$219.86 million.

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Murphy Oil Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 386,693 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,108 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of MUR/USD shares after the latest sales, with MUR/CHF net shares purchased.

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 144.73M.