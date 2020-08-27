A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) shares are 8.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.74% or $0.44 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +109.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.25% down YTD and 0.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.53% and 6.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2016, JP Morgan recommended the NG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, B. Riley FBR Inc. had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 19, 2017. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01, up from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 67 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 62 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,702,934 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,333,713. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,543 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Walsh Anthony P., a Director at the company, sold 24,984 shares worth $0.29 million at $11.60 per share on Apr 16. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 81,032 NG shares valued at $0.9 million on May 01. The shares were sold at $11.05 per share. Ottewell David A. (Vice President & CFO) sold 34,525 shares at $12.44 per share on Apr 16 for a total of $0.43 million while Levental Igor, (Director) sold 59,561 shares on Apr 15 for $0.68 million with each share fetching $11.39.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG), on the other hand, is trading around $66.31 with a market cap of $20.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $86.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SPG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 46.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $197.06 million. This represented a 81.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.95 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.85 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $814.31 million, significantly lower than the $1.89 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $476.85 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Simon Property Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 416,408 shares. Insider sales totaled 409 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 30.18M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.40% with a share float percentage of 304.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Simon Property Group Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.