A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN), Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares are 26.83% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.01% or $1.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +81.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -4.66% down YTD and 7.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.32% and -2.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 19, 2020, Bernstein recommended the HAIN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on August 26, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the HAIN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.00. The forecasts give the The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.7% or -9.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.50% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.12, down -0.10% from $0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 200,505 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,255,134. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Welling Glenn W., a Director at the company, sold 175,000 shares worth $5.11 million at $29.19 per share on May 18. The had earlier sold another 175,000 HAIN shares valued at $5.11 million on May 18. The shares were sold at $29.19 per share. Welling Glenn W. (Director) sold 400,000 shares at $29.75 per share on May 15 for a total of $11.9 million while Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D, () sold 400,000 shares on May 15 for $11.9 million with each share fetching $29.75.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), on the other hand, is trading around $39.39 with a market cap of $6.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FANG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $46.0 million. This represented a 89.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $425.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$15.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $20.34 billion from $23.39 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.17 billion, significantly higher than the $1.04 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$179.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Diamondback Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 172,839 shares. Insider sales totaled 28,620 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11M shares after the latest sales, with 18.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.50% with a share float percentage of 156.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamondback Energy Inc. having a total of 771 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.33 million shares worth more than $808.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $776.57 million and represent 11.77% of shares outstanding.