A focus on opportunistic stocks: DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are 189.31% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.54% or $9.32 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +230.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -6.71% down YTD and 67.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.98% and 8.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 25, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the DOCU stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on July 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $214.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $185.48. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -15.6.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.48, up 35.20% from $0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 165 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 312,549 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 905,328. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 55,062 and 260,700 in purchases and sales respectively.

Alhadeff Loren, a Chief Revenue Officer at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $0.97 million at $193.02 per share on Aug 12. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 5,800 DOCU shares valued at $1.12 million on Aug 12. The shares were sold at $193.08 per share. OLRICH SCOTT V. (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,800 shares at $203.70 per share on Jul 08 for a total of $1.18 million while Salem Enrique T, (Director) sold 15,000 shares on Jul 06 for $2.97 million with each share fetching $197.69.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), on the other hand, is trading around $35.76 with a market cap of $6.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VNO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$2.89 million. This represented a 100.84% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $343.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $13.59 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $267.71 million, significantly lower than the $292.85 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$136.83 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Vornado Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 12,522 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.14M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.50% with a share float percentage of 175.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vornado Realty Trust having a total of 673 institutions that hold shares in the company.