A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) is 101.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $0.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is -10.89% and 10.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.66 million and changing 8.56% at the moment leaves the stock 39.04% off its SMA200. ZN registered 12.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3181 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2629.

The stock witnessed a 65.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.18%, and is -14.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.47% over the week and 17.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 189.67% and -60.50% from its 52-week high.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Analyst Forecasts

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN), with 13.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.51% while institutional investors hold 3.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 205.33M, and float is at 194.41M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 3.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.88 million shares valued at $2.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.35% of the ZN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 1.01 million shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.48 million shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $0.14 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $74203.0.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Avery William H, the company’s President & Gen. Counsel. SEC filings show that Avery William H bought 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 30 at a price of $0.01 per share for a total of $1200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN): Who are the competitors?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is -29.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.36% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.24.